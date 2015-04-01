Let’s All Stay Hydrated and Listen to iLoveMakonnen’s New EP ‘Drink More Water 5’

Today, iLoveMakonnen releases his much-anticipated Drink More Water 5, which has features from Migos, Rich The Kid, Gucci Mane, Rome Fortune, Fredo Santana, Yung Gleesh, and Ceej. The tape opens with a freestyle that released a couple weeks ago—”see me on that documentary bitch I got that Noisey loud“—then moves into “Super Clean” before entering the weird, strange, and psychadelic world that is iLoveMakonnen. Spark up. Take flight. The Red Dragon is thirsty. Let’s drink together.

Stream below. You can download it over via BitTorrent bundle.