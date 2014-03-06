Imagining ‘Game of Thrones’ Characters as Rappers

All of the incredible photos by Lauren Nostro

In light of recent news that Game Of Thrones will be trying to expand their audience by recruiting rappers to the cause, here’s a list of GoT characters whose names sound like rap names.

1) Jon Snow – Solid if forgettable street rapper from Brooklyn. His tape, The Ski Trip is #1 on DatPiff for a month. Lead single has a hook from French Montana about standing on couches in Greenhouse (“call it the Greenhouse effect!”).

2) Bronn / Shae (TIE) – Generic weed carrier names that show up on five tracks on a bigger rapper’s tape. Bronn later resurfaces as “Big Bronn” and his first single is called “Black Mask”.

3) Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish – “Lil Fingaz” got a tims’n’hoodies vibe to it. Or it could be Sticky Fingaz’s son breaking into the rap game.

4) Robb Stark – Second-tier cloud rapper with a notable feature on a Vince Staples song. Would obviously be stylized as Robb $tark.

5) Melisandre – R&B singer. Almost sounds like a name made up by a white person trying to play a black person on Facebook.

6) Khal Drogo – Reps The Town all day! Was briefly signed to Messy Marv’s label, now beefs with him. Tweets daily with Davey Boy Smith.

7) Theon Grayjoy – One of those dudes from the south that picks a rap name that sounds like it could actually be someone’s real name (ie: Kevin Gates’s real name isn’t actually Kevin Gates). Has one great single produced by Dun Deal.

8) Tyrion Lannister – Just “Tyrion”, sings some hooks on Jon Snow’s joint for the ladies. (also: make your own “Tyrion Dolla Sign” jokes!)

9) Jaime Lannister – see Theon Grayjoy

10) Robert Baratheon – “Baratheon” is such a rad-sounding name with so much potential, I almost want someone to pick this up and use it. YUNG RATH!

Bonus: can’t have a Samwell without mentioning “What What In The Butt”

