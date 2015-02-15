In Photos: The Night of the Copenhagen Shootings

In the past 24 hours, three civilians have been killed and five police officers and PET agents left wounded in the attacks presumedly carried out by a single gunman. Though his motives are still unclear, the head of PET, Jens Madsen, stated that they’re “working with [the theory] that the person in question could have been inspired by the events in Paris.” However, he “could also have been inspired by militant Islamist propaganda issued by ISIL and others.”

Whatever the assailant’s motive might have been, it’s a night that will live in infamy. Kenneth Nguyen took to the streets of Copenhagen to capture the atmosphere of a night we’ll never forget.