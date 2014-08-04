Indie Is Alive and Well in Mexico City

Welcome to the second instalment of Scene Unseen, a trilogy of films exploring vibrant music scenes in unusual locations around the globe. In this episode, Bose turn their attention to Mexico – specifically the underground indie scene in Mexico City, which is finally starting to pick up attention outside the country.

Through the course of the film we meet Little Jesus – a group leading the charge for new independent bands – as they play a sold out show at a DIY venue in Mexico City with like-minded artist Julio, who records as I Can Chase Dragons. We also talk to newcomers Los Blenders and O Tortuga, who – if you know the right kind of people – you’re likely to come across playing some sweaty house party show they’ve put on with their friends.

Videos by VICE

Previously: Japan’s Dancehall Scene Is Banging