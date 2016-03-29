The Debut Video From Innerspace Orchestra Is a Gift For Anyone Who Is Stoned Right Now

Like all great things—a party that ends up continuing into the early hours; the purchase of a new pair of sneakers; the ordering of a pizza on a Sunday afternoon—the debut track from Innerspace Orchestra was born from an impromptu moment, which in this case was a recording session.

The band is made up from Brit indie mainstays: The Horrors’ Tom Furse, Fanfarlo’s Cathy Lucas, and Rose Elinor Dougall from the Pipettes, three musicians who are already respected in their own right, and “One Way Glass” is made up from soaring, shimmering guitars, little snippets of shoegaze, and a widescreen pop sensibility. Today the band are premiering the video for this track, which features a bunch of images that more likely than not would be very enjoyable to look at when stoned. Watch below.