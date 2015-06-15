The Really Weird Things People Masturbated to for Their First Times

Image via Wiki Commons.

Pretty much everything about growing up is weird. The weirdest part, though, is probably when we all discover that it feels nice to touch yourself down in your bathing-suit area. As soon as you realize this, much of the rest of your life will be spent looking for things that make you feel nice in your pants and then masturbating to those things.

Unless you had extremely chill parents who were willing to explain pornography to you, you probably janked it to some pretty weird shit before you discovered porn. Most of us aren’t given a roadmap to help our genital squirtles evolve into full-on orgasm-shooting blastoises, so we’re forced to turn to anything that might be titillating in some capacity.

Videos by VICE

Because we love you, we asked some of our favorite people on the internet to tell us about the first things they cranked it to.

Sydney Leathers: Ryan Phillippe

I remember watching Cruel Intentions as a kid. Something about Ryan Phillippe turned me on. (Maybe I knew he was a cheater?) He REALLY turns me on. Yes, present tense. He’s still so sexy. I see why young me fingered herself.



@LILINTERNET (Music-Video Director/Producer): Girl in a Bikini/Bloody Enraged Shark

It was some movie on HBO. We used to stay up super late and tape any nudity we saw onto VHS. To be honest, I was just playing around with myself because I heard about ejaculating but wasn’t really sure about “the deal.” So I’m watching this movie waiting for nudity, but all I was seeing was this girl wearing a bikini on a boat with this dude struggling with this ferocious shark in the water. I was touching myself just because, and this shark is bleeding and thrashing all around. The girl in the bikini’s big breasts were bouncing as the boat rocked from the struggle. All of a sudden I looked at this bleeding, enraged shark, then at her bouncing tan breasts, and I started to feel funny. I came. I was spooked. I didn’t really know what happened. But I liked it. I would repeat this same scenario many times that summer.

@crackdoubt (New York Drug Princess): Romance Novel

The first thing I masturbated to was a Harlequin romance novel. I was obsessed with it. It was called Between Mist and Midnight and the romance was between these stepsiblings—the stepbrother takes the girl’s virginity—it’s crazy. They were rich, too. Look at the cover. There’s always like two or three sex scenes in romance novels, and in this book I had them all dog-eared for quick reference!!!

Jon Hendren (DevOps Thought Leader/The Guy Who Has the Twitter Handle @fart): JPEGs of a Guy with a Mustache Shaving a Woman

I was pretty young and had relatively unfettered access to the internet, for better or worse. I don’t remember the exact search term I used (probably “boobs”), but I remember using fucking Lycos to find it. I happened across really poor quality JPEGs of a spray-tanned woman with impossibly round fake breasts, and some handlebar-mustache dude was lathering her up and shaving her. I remember thinking, Well, I guess this is foreplay. It took me about a year to realize shaving was a fetish thing and not typical. I’m OK now, though. I got better.

Brandon Wardell (Comedian): Just Looked At His Own Boner

My history of jacking off is complicated, and I blame that 100 percent on going to Catholic school during 6th and 7th grade. Basically, I didn’t jack off until like 15 or 16 because I explicitly remember them saying some wild shit in religion class where they were basically like, “If you touch yourself, you’re going to hell,” and it really stuck with me. So what I ended up doing during prime jerking-off age was I’d pull up softcore porn vids, get a boner, and just look at the boner. Like, I’d just look at my boner till it went away.

k, so back before the intarnet? Finding something on-line to “lost the contest” to was no picnic. honestly guys when i was just a tiny boy, my fam had dial up modam, a “porn hub” was what we called the gooey pile of FHM magazines with Cristina Applegate in her undergarments that resided under my half brothers bed, and it would take like 15 minute for even a single .jpag of a homemade ilustratien of marge simpsen with her breasts reveale to down load on to the screne of my 486 PC! So when i was FINALY ready to “unmaster my domain” (after breaking my personel celibacy oath that i made at christian summer camp smh) i just simply didnt have the patiance. Fortunetely we had recorded on VHS videocasete prety much every epsoade of seinfeld up to season 5. So hmm how do i put this delicatly and coyly: lets just say that in my imagenatien, i have hooked up with every one of jerys GFs. In the words of Gerge, “I had hand BABY!!!!”

Father (rapper): Sativa Rose

Image via Wiki Commons

The first thing I jacked off to was this porn star, Sativa Rose. It might have been an episode of Bang Bros. I’m a late bloomer, so it was like sixth grade. It’s fuckin’ hilarious because I jerked off and came on my bookbag. I wore that bookbag for eternity. I went for several years, and I wasn’t aware of what was going on. I’d just look at that stain and wonder, “What is this?”

The first piece of media I ever masturbated to was a Playboy magazine at age seven. I found it at my teenage cousin’s house. I had been left home alone, and as a curious kid is bound to do, I started to touch all his belongings and go through his older-person shit. When I found his poorly hidden Playboy stash, which was surely stolen from his mother’s bodega, I was fascinated by the beautiful, soft-focus women showing their boobs. I vividly recall one spread in particular of a golden-tan brunette Bunny in a schoolgirl’s uniform. I sat on the floor and went through the pages, pressing myself against the carpet in an instinctual hump, not yet knowing what masturbation was or how to do it.

The first piece of equipment I learned to masturbate with was my tub faucet. Under the rushing water with my legs in the air I found my first orgasm. I became addicted. Often, I wouldn’t stop until I was interrupted by someone knocking on the door asking to use the bathroom. In my prepubescent days I wasted hundreds if not thousands of gallons of water getting myself off. I came of age in the beginning of the digital porn era, but it hadn’t occurred to me to look to the internet for smut. Even if it had, I wouldn’t have been able to carry my large cumbersome PC upstairs into the bathroom with me.

Carter Cruise (Porn Star): Nothing

My first time wasn’t to anything. I’ve always been an imagination person. When I was first masturbating I was three or four. It felt good. The first time to something was middle school when I got access to a computer. It was some kind of erotica. I used to read this kid’s MySpace page. He was probably 16, a few years older than me. He would write about having sex with 13-year-old girls. It was horrifying. At first it was fascinating but then it turned me on. I also liked vampires.

The Kid Mero (Writer, Cast member of MTV’s ‘Guy Code’): Old Porn on a Video Labeled ‘Wrestlemania’

YO THE FIRST THING U EVER BEAT OFF TO IS WILD VIVIDLY IMPORTANT IN YOUR BRAIN YOU FEEL ME? IT’S ONE OF THOSE RARE LIFE MOMENTS WHERE YOU DISCOVER SOME REALLY DOPE SHIT FOR THE FIRST TIME. YOU EVER SEE A BABY TOUCH ITS DICK FOR THE FIRST TIME? (STAY WITH ME) HE’S LIKE “OH SHIT THIS DICK SHIT IS CRAZY B!” THAT’S THE FIRST STEP. THE SECOND STEP IS FIGURING OUT THE MECHANICS OF BEATING YOUR PP TO SHREDS AND THE THIRD STEP IS FINDING SHIT TO BEAT OFF TO. I FEEL LIKE A LOTTA Y’ALL STARTED YOUR MASTURBATION CAREERS BEATIN OFF TO INNOCUOUS CHILL DEMURE SHIT LIKE JCPENNY CATALOGS OR WHATEVER. THE FIRST TIME I MADE BEEF STROKINOFF WAS TO A FULL BLOWN PNO (PORNO) DUBBED OVER A CASSETTE THAT SAID “WRESTLEMANIA” ON IT BUT WASN’T NO WRESTLING IN THAT BITCH. THE ADULT FILM FEATURED A LADY WHO HAD THE OD JHERI CURL AND THE DUDE SMASHING HAD THE 1983 RUGGED WHITE GUY PONYTAIL. I BEAT OFF TO THAT SHIT LIKE I WAS PLAYING FLAPPY BIRD FOR A BIG ASS NOVELTY CHECK MY GUY. AFTER I HAD THE WILD WHIMSICAL CLIMAX I WAS IMMEJUTLY MAD NERVOUS LIKE YO I GOTTA HIDE THIS TAPE IDK WHERE IT CAME FROM THEN I REALIZED IT PROLLY BELONGED TO ONE OF MY UNEMPLOYED DRUNK UNCLES AND JUST PUT THAT SHIT BACK WHERE I FOUND IT. THAT STORY WAS WILD DICKENSIAN (CUZ IT’S DICK RELATED).

Because we’re asking everybody to air their dirty, cum-stained laundry, we felt it was only fair to share the stories of our own early-masturbation material.



Mitchell Sunderland: Hugh Jackman Kiss Scene

I realized I wanted to fuck boys in seventh grade when I saw Hugh Jackman kiss a dude in The Boy from Oz, a musical about Liza Minnelli’s first husband, who died from AIDS. At first I was confused and upset, but then I got a boner and I was way more interested in finding dirty pictures and touching my wiener than my Catholic guilt trip. I scurried MySpace looking for wanking material and eventually landed on another teen’s page. The strange gay teen posted pictures of himself in white boxer briefs. For several months his pics kept me very, very busy after school.

As a kid, I used to read Newsweek religiously. That’s honestly probably more bizarre and embarrassing than any masturbation story I could offer, but all I can say is I grew up in a ridiculously small town and I didn’t have anything better to do. In addition to gory pictures of dead people in war zones and angry letters to the editor, Newsweek occasionally ran entertainment stories. One story of particular note was on Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie’s reality show The Simple Life, and it featured a photo of the two of them in bikini tops. If you recall, this was around the time that Hilton’s sex tape had come out. Well, my internet was way too shitty to download her sex tape off Kazaa, but I realized if I looked at the picture of Paris Hilton in Newsweek and thought about her having sex, it was good enough. For years, I kept that copy of Newsweek hidden under my bedside table, under a thousand-page compilation of all the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy books. A few times a week, I’d fish out the magazine, flip to the dog-eared page of Paris, and pound off to my heart’s content. In college, I came back from school one weekend and discovered my mom had cleaned out my room and thrown the Newsweek away. I was crushed. Not because I still didn’t know how to access pornography, but because I knew my youth was truly dead.

Follow Mitchell on Twitter.

Follow Drew on Twitter.