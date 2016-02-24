Introducing Noisey & Friends, Your New Favorite Variety Show on the Internet

Keep up with frenetic pace of today’s internet culture with an eccentric visual style to match. Noisey & Friends will feature 15 minute episodes broken into three to five segments, each capturing their own vibe, representing out-of-the-box artist collaborations, and a mix of doc and concept pieces packaged together with exciting, creative intermissions. Noisey will collaborate with artists to creatively go beyond the traditional promotional pieces and cleverly create vignettes that allow audiences to connect with their favorite artists. Download Go90 to watch episode one now, featuring Ugandan musician Bobi Wine, cookin’ with rapper Cam’ron, a chat with musical artist Kari Faux, and more. Check out the trailer below: