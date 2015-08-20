The Weirdest Sex Toys I Found in Amsterdam Sex Shops

A few months ago, I travelled to Amsterdam to explore the ways the city utilises its label as Europe’s sex capital. My first stop was obviously the Red Light District, where I spent a few days smoking hash and talking to local sex shop owners while desperately trying to find a story to shoot.
Whilst absentmindedly hanging out in those stores, I started to photograph the most unusual items I could find on offer. Eventually, I gathered a collection of about 60 pictures that I believe show exactly how creative humans can be when our orgasms are at stake.