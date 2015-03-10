Ireland: Ecstasy Is Legal for the Next 48 Hours!

Absolutely no suggestion that this man is on drugs, btw (Photo by Gavin Watson)

Ecstasy, ketamine and a cheeky little pipe-load of crystal meth are all currently legal in Ireland right now, after a Court of Appeal fuck up regarding the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

As The Journal reports – and if you don’t like extremely dry retellings of legal goofs, we’re sorry, but it’s totally up to you whether you wanna crawl down a K-hole while touring the Guinness factory on acid, or whatever – a Court of Appeal ruling made this morning (the 10th of March) declared the 1977 Act void, effectively rendering ecstasy, ketamine, just a little taste of crystal meth and Methylcathinone (or “cat” or – weirdly “jeff”) legal until emergency legislation can be passed overnight.

Basically, the ruling found that additions to the 1997 Act were being made without recourse to Irish Parliament (Oireachtas), an act deemed unconstitutional by the Court of Appeal. With the Act now void, all the drugs it shakes a matronly finger at and tells you not to ingest are legal until emergency legislation can be patched together by Seanad, the upper house of the Oireachtas.

With members not being able to meet until tomorrow – and a provision tacked on to the bill stating it can only take effect the day after it is signed into law – it’s legally OK to get absolutely Bezzed off of your face until midnight on Thursday, at which point you must abruptly stop being high.

In case you haven’t even bothered checking already: a Ryanair flight from London to Dublin currently costs £38.99 return, and if you book now you’re pretty much guaranteed to be on the Drugs Xpress, a one-way flight filled with loads of lads in bucket hats who can hear gabber even when gabber isn’t playing, and have lighters in every single pocket of their jogging bottoms.

