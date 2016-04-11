Why Is This Panda Dancing to Desiigner’s “Panda” in Front of the CN Tower in Toronto?



Desiigner loves Paandas

Contrary to popular belief, pandas—not beavers—are a source of great pride for Canada. Who doesn’t love those sweet and furry 100-pound black and white bears who violently snack on bamboo, unlike those ugly toothed rodents who have long outlived their relevance on the Canadian nickel. And fortunately, G.O.O.D. music rapper/post-future Future Desiigner knows this and has decided to post a video of a guy in a panda suit dancing to hit single “Panda” in Toronto.

A recent post on Desiigner’s Instagram shows a video of someone garbed in a panda outfit dancing in front of an opening trunk somewhere near the CN Tower. But where? And why? Being incredibly capable journalists, we used state-of-the-art imagery to locate where this anthem about peace and friendship was possibly being filmed.

According to our database, this very video could have very well been filmed near the Ontario Science Centre, which for foreigners is a place where they overcharge on slices of pizza and sell Lego Bionicle toys. What does this mean and why is he shooting this video or promo tool here? One reason is despite the rising population of pandas, PANDA PANDAS in Canada, The International Union for the Conservation of Nature lists pandas as an endangered species, with around 1,000 to 2,000 individuals believed to remain in the wild. Perhaps, Desiigner, is staging a musical protest to spread the message of these endangered animals to the youth. Still, the onus is on us, panda-loving Canadians to keep them safe through well- designed mountain prisons in a zoo. Well, Desiigner, we certainly see your point and will do our very best to oblige. Watch the video here and decide the truth.