Is Drake Secretly A Playboy Millionaire Serial Killer?

As if it wasn’t already disturbing that college students are making fan films about murdering Drake a recent reddit thread suggests the 6 God might secretly be harboring his own murderous demons himself. According to a Reddit user, Drake’s newest album If You’re Reading This Its Too Late is in fact “a peek into the mind of twisted serial killer/millionaire playboy Aubrey Graham, and a prelude to the full murder confessional Views From The 6.” The user goes on to explain how Drake is fulfilling his destiny to be the millennial version of Patrick Bateman.

“Legend,” for instance, is in actuality a man grasping the grandeur of his sociopathic acts, while “No Tellin” becomes another crude yet clever entendre by the cold-hearted Canadian, revealing his “lust for life” and how the abrupt end of his victim may be his true calling card. The horror story comes to an end with “Madonna”—the biblical deity not the appropriation-happy singer—who represents the very woman he’s been attempting to woo for the entire album before mercilessly killing her.

Upon further inspection, this appears to be as ridiculous as any Drake theory on the internet. Nevertheless, one can appreciate this user’s seemingly endless imagination and the idea that perhaps there may be some semblance of truth to the dark super-id of Mr. Graham. Who can ignore the superstar’s recent obsession with parading his personal fitness on Instagram or even his embellishments of vain pursuits like soundtracking an art exhibit. But this now begets the question: is Drake’s future self destined to be like “Paul Allen?” Is the Jungle Tour really an external representation of his ever heightening predatory thirst? Maybe “Over My Dead Body” is really…. oh no

Jabbari Weekes Does Right And Kills Everything – @DaysandWeekes