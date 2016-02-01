Things have been brewing lately on the Danish psych scene, fueled by emerging names like the viscerally intense Love Coffin and the contemplative psych-poets, Fribytterdrømme. However, you’ll be hard-pressed to find someone with the same natural aptitude for traversing the transient trances and trepidations of psych as Eli, a.k.a. the 18-year old Dane, Hjalte Ross.
While also singing and playing guitar in ‘psychedelic stoner grunge’-band Frank Haze, “make it ok” is Eli’s first-ever solo release. It’s very easy-going psych pop with a bubbly soundscape and so riding-in-a-convertible-on-the-coast-in-the-sunset-in-slow-motion-with-the-wind-in-your-hair that it would almost be surfy – if it weren’t for Ross’ raspy, drifting vocals and the gradually rising tempo that give it some poppy giddy-up.
In other words, it has just enough going on for those of you that demand that from life, whilst still being chill enough for all of you mellow and/or hungover types, that are simply seeking some subtle vibes to lull you through your existence.
Slap it on. Give it a listen – it’s well worth your time. Just try not to think about the fact that you were trapped in a never-ending circle of algebra problems, part-time hotdog-salesmanship and masturbation when you were this dude’s age.
Eli’s First-Ever Single “make it ok” is Perhaps the Best Danish Psych Track of 2016
