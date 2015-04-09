Is Frank Ocean Playing With James Blake in the UK This Weekend?

James Blake and his 1-800-DINOSAUR collective have a string of dates in the UK, starting in Bristol’s Lakota tonight (April 9), then Manchester’s Roadhouse tomorrow, completing their tour at a secret location in London on Sunday. However things got a bit more interesting today, when James Blake announced his roster would be joined by a special guest, a DJ known as “boysdontcry”. We think this is maybe, not definitely, but possibly (surely?) Frank Ocean.
Now we aren’t ones for jumping to conclusions, and we can’t guarantee anything, but let’s briefly go full Poirot and examine the facts.
boysdontcry
This is the name of Frank Ocean’s new album or magazine, and searching for a DJ with that name on Soundcloud leads you nowhere but down a rabbit hole of shit remixes of The Cure.
THIS TWEET
This tweet includes pictures of the 1-800-DINOSAUR dates, and the promotional image that accompanied Ocean’s album announcement. But like we say, we can’t know anything for sure right?
THIS INSTAGRAM
“To be frank”. A pun based hint so glaringly obvious it doesn’t even really make sense in the context of the caption. James Blake is about as subtle as a 2 Chainz feature verse.
So there are your clues, make of them what you will. If you haven’t already got tickets for the event some are available for Bristol. Manchester has sold out and London is yet to be announced.
