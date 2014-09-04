Is Jamie xx’s “All Under One Roof Raving” a Scottish Referendum Anthem?

The last time tens of thousands people were publicly arguing about something this passionately either side of the Scottish border, it was because breakbeat hardcore was dominating the rave scenes of early 90s England, whilst bouncy techno and gabber were thriving in Scotland and the North. Eventually, they set aside their differences to join, and happy hardcore was one of their many children. Listen to the below and ask yourself: were they better together?

Fast-forward twenty years and there is, potentially, an even bigger debate happening either side of the border: Scottish independence, an issue of great political significance but musically dire. To be honest the best chance this Scottish Referendum has of a tune is if the Better Together campaign got McCartney and Jagger to volunteer “We Can Work It Out” or “Miss You”. Then again, I hear Alistair Darling is pretty obsessed with Plan B these days. On the other side, we’re one SNP brainstorm meeting away from the “Yes” campaign using something cack-handedly chosen for typical Scottish values of shouting and art rock, like Franz Ferdinand’s “You Could Have It So Much Better”.

I can only imagine that the vague assumptions I’ve just made are what drove Jamie xx to make “All Under One Roof Raving” – a song that shrewdly repurposes Mark Leckey’s 1999 short film Fiorucci Made Me Hardcore, and various other snippets, into Jamie’s own UK hardcore inspired steel drum beat exposition on 2014’s Scottish Referendum. Bear with this…

We’ll start with the title, “All Under One Roof Raving”, which is most definitely a metaphor: England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are the ravers, and United Kingdom is the roof. Raving is the key word, because it’s a semantic enigma that can be positive and negative. You can be raving, raving beautiful or a raving nutcase. So, the fact we’re all under one roof raving, doesn’t necessarily mean we’re happy about it. We could be anything from dancing ecstatically and looking tidy, to daubing shit on the walls and disempowering ourselves in the kitchen (like the woman in this Better Together campaign advert).