Is This Rap Song about Fucking ‘Boy Pussy’ What Hip-Hop Needs?

Homosexuality and hip-hop have cuddled up together, artists like Le1f, Angel Haze and Mykki Blanco all fly the rainbow flag without fear of being obliterated by narrow-minded individuals. But it’s not like the two are BFFs. Human skid-marks like Lord Jamar still don’t understand that men can wear skirts if they want, and the majority of forward-thinking LGBT videos seem to shy away from ram-raiding the cultural barrier.

Have you seen a rap video with full gender reversal? Le1f’s “Wut”, in which he straddles a naked male imported direct from a magazine spread, is a great place to start. But it’s still holding back, the guy wears a mask, and the rest of the visual is no different to a boiler-plate pop video. Step in Fly Young Red.

Earlier this week he dropped the above video for “Throw That Boy Pussy”, a song explicitly and 100% about boys fucking other boys. Instead of meandering around the conventions of hip-hop and making some cutesy-for-change video that’ll end up splayed across viral video sites, he’s made an archetypal rap video without diluting it for straight boys. Guys twerk, he sings about wanting to take them home so they can clap that ass on his dick, and he repeats that he wants that boy pussy. Basically, Fly Young Red went in.

