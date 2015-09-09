It’s a Belebration, Listen to Tinashe and Young Thug on “Party Favors”

​

We already know Young Thug is a fan of “Good Times” and it would appear Tinashe is too with her new doozy of a track “Party Favors.” Off her upcoming album JOYRIDE, the rising R&B/pop songstress croons seductive sweet nothings over muddied trap snares and an infectious metronome loop. All whilst Thugga waxes his usual lean-inspired musings and displays an otherwise unusually keen sense of smell for “something fishy going on.” Clearly, the track is a treat for all five senses.



