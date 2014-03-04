It’s the “Drunk in Love” Video Made Out of Emojis That You’ve All Been Waiting For

No one ever gets bored of Beyonce’s “Drunk in Love”. How do I know this? Because Noisey editors Sam Wolfson and Jo Fuertes Knight play it loudly through their laptop speakers three times a day, every day, whether I want them to or not. But also because the trillion “Drunk in Love” remixes, the memes, the t-shirts emblazoned with #surfbort all proved that this is more than a song. It’s the “Hey Ya” of the 2010s, a song that should get old but never ever does (until one day when it definitely will).

Anyway, last night I recieved an email from a guy called Jesse Hill. He said he had something to show me, I watched it, and realised that he’d made the “Drunk in Love” video out of emojis. Do you need a moment or shall I go on? Ok, here is then – the world premiere of the “Drunk In Love” video made from emojis. *dims lights*

