Today, J.Cole released his remix of A Tribe Called Quest’s “Can I Kick It,” as part of Tribe’s 25th anniversary rerelease of People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm. J.Cole takes an interesting approach, most would probably expect him to spit a verse in the song, but instead he opts to change up the production of the song. It’s a little strange not hearing the Lou Reed sample, but it’s still a very effective remix of the song.