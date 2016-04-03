VICE
Listen to J Dilla’s Groovy, Newly Released “Gangsta Boogie” Featuring Snoop Dogg and Kokane

Jay Dilla being taken away from us too soon is an absolute tragedy, but we’re blessed that his music will continue to live on for a long time. Last night on Dr. Dre’s Beats 1 show “The Pharmacy,” Dre premiered a never before heard Dilla track called “Gangsta Boogie.” The song features Dilla himself along with Snoop Dogg and Kokane backing him up with production by Hi-Tek. The song goes in as possible on what a boogie ought to sound like with a beautifully jazzy beat and Dilla getting really into it. Snoop and Kokane are the perfect back up for Dilla, delivering ultra-chill vocal parts, like one giant party. It’s the perfect track for a chill-ass Sunday afternoon, and a good taste of Dilla’s upcoming posthumous album The Diary.

