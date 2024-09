Not every performance in the 1Xtra MC Month Live Lounge thing has made that much sense. Rappers, as a rule, aren’t that good at covering other people’s songs. But J-Hus, our favourite new artist this year, is more than a rapper, and he turns Blu Cantrell’s “Breathe” into an X-rated chirpse all of his own, promising a girl playing hard to get he’s gonna “make your feet curl up and your eyes roll back”. Hustla!

Watch below: