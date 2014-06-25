PREMIERE: Jaakko Eino Kalevi – “Pass The Cat”

Photo by Obi Blanche

Dreamzone – the title of Jaakko Eino Kalevi’s recent EP – is also the name of a Finnish internet forum where people interpret dreams. Jaakko jokes that he would “sometimes go there and steal some of their dreams for [his] songs”. He’s now readying his next release – Yin Yang Theatre – although we’re going to assume that the 6 track EP is not inspired by the Dublin based theatre company of the same name.

Videos by VICE

JEK – that’s what we’re calling him because it makes us, too, sound like an attractive European – has carved a unique path in today’s musical soundscape. Not just because his music is great but because his latest track – “Pass the Cat” – is about a game that involves passing a cat around on the shoulders of a group of friends. And yes, the song is as pleasantly slanted as that sounds.