Make Out with Everyone in Jack Ü and AlunaGeorge’s New Video for “To Ü”

You ever hear music that makes you want to smooch the heck out of someone? Find your sweetie and really go for it? That’s what Skrillex and Diplo really hope you do, with their new video for “To Ü, featuring AlunaGeorge.” The video shows a bunch of couples going for it, along with a healthy dose of spell casting and explosions. It’s everything Jack Ü has embodied in one wild video, overset with the smooth, hooky vocals of AlunaGeorge.

