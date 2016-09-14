Jack White Played “We’re Going to Be Friends” on ‘Jools Holland’ and No, I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying

Jack White took to the GOAT music TV show ​Later… with Jools Holland ​to play White Stripes classic and ​Napoleon Dynamite ​theme song “We’re Going to Be Friends.”​ It’s to promote his recent compilation Jack White Acoustic Recordings 1998-2016​ so just like the original, it’s a solo acoustic performance. Still, there’s always going to be some added poignancy to any performance of this very sentimental song now that the White Stripes are no more. ​It’s also pretty crazy to hear “Friends” and think about how far White has come from the days when he and the White Stripes had an element of mystique and the shock of the new about them. Watch the performance below at 3:57, unless you’re down to watch White’s pal Jimmy Page talk about the new Led Zeppelin reissues for a few minutes.

