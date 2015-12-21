Jaguar Pyramids’ Video for “Fill Em In” ft. Wiki Reps New York’s Rap Underground

Jaguar Pyramids is a project by Czarquan, Topprraaa and Yung Gutted. The trio – from LES, Harlem, and Brooklyn respectively – recently released their self-titled album, whose belly-full-of-fire verses and sometimes industrial, sometimes cloudy, but always dark beats successfully brings their individual qualities together to paint a multifaceted portrait of their city’s hip-hop soundscape, and what it means to be a young rapper in New York.

Today, we’re premiering the video for “Fill Em In”, a track featuring Ratking’s Wiki and produced by Yung Gutted, which you can watch below. Shot by Gold Land, “Fill Em In” captures the nocturnal, siren-punctuated atmosphere of New York’s rap underground.

“Fill Em In” is mixed and mastered by Joshua H. Pleeter at Crooked Smile Studio.

You can stream ‘Jaguar Pyramids’ now on Soundcloud and cop it on Bandcamp.