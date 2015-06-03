James Franco Made a Very Angry Toilet-Training Video for Children

James Franco is a man of many passions. He’s an actor, a director, a musician, a VICE columnist, and now he’s made his first foray into the strange world of children’s potty-training videos. Franco is not one to play by the rules. Although most videos aimed at teaching toddlers to poop in toilets rely on catchy songs to drive their point home, Franco just screams in a bathroom while wearing a T-shirt and baby-blue boxer briefs. It’s obviously just a spoof on Shia LaBeouf’s motivational video from a few days ago, but I can still hope that this is the start of a new phase of Franco’s career where he reinvents himself as a child-rearing guru and leads seminars about how abject terror is the only way to teach a kid anything.

