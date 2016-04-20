Jamie Isaac Gets Lit at the Dog Track with Rejjie Snow and King Krule in the New Video for “Last Drip”

Jamie Isaac is off to a pretty good start. A classically trained pianist with a background in choral singing and Brit school training, the 21-year-old is one of several artists we’ve seen emerge from South East London over the last decade who are lowkey changing the landscape of music in the city. Others include the equally young and talented Rejjie Snow and Archy Marshall aka King Krule. It makes sense, then, that the three would link up to form a loose collective—with Snow, Krule, and loads more featuring on Isaac’s debut album.

You’ve already heard “Last Drip” featuring Rejjie Snow. Last month, we premiered “All My Days,” which is remixed by Edgar the Beatmaker, aka King Krule. Now, the three have linked up in the video for “Last Drip” in which they hit the dog tracks at night and get wavey.

Watch below.