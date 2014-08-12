Jamie T’s New Video Is Pretty Gross

After “Don’t You Find” we thought Jamie might have left his elongated vowel sounds and off-pattern syllable emphasis behind. But new video “Zombie” comes with a thrustful guitarline and a brilliantly stupid sing-a-long chorus, so perhaps Jamie hasn’t quite moved on. The production has improved, the songwriting is more polished, but this would still make the perfect accompaniment to throwing rocks off Richmond Bridge.

The video must have pushed Tesco’s Halloween supplies to their limits, as Jamie and his band transform into leaky zombies. I think we can rest assured that Jamie T isn’t trying to piggyback on the recent renaissance of zombie horror as seen in World War Z and The Walking Dead. Let’s be honest he’s probably only just seen 28 Days Later. This feels like more of an homage to the provincial horror of 70s British TV shows like Nigel Kneale’s Beasts: deformity rather than depravity, blood staining chipboard walls.