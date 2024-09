Are you tired of Jamie xx’s new record In Colour? We sure hope not. Every song is so intricate in its creation, bringing up some new element or part in each subsequent listen. If you’re not that close a listener, maybe this will change your take on the record. Today, Skepta jumped on a remix of the song’s biggest single “Good Times,” along with Frisco and Popcaan. In case you thought the record was significantly lacking in grime, here’s your chance.