Let’s All Go to Space in Jamie xx’s Video for “Gosh”

Space, baby!
The lead track “Gosh” off of Jamie xx‘s forthcoming debut record In Colour (out June 1 on Young Turks) sounds like you’re traveling through deep space. So appropriately, the track’s video takes this idea and runs with it—peering at a planet that isn’t Earth but kind of looks like Earth. Maybe it’s lazy to say that this video makes us wish we were stoned, but, like, come on. It’s basically like a Discovery channel special on space was soundtracked by some trademark Jamie xx. The visual is directed by Erik Wernquist, and you can watch it below.
Also be sure to catch Jamie xx on tour.
05-16 Lyon, France – Nuits Sonores
05-23 Liverpool, England – The Bombed Out Church (Young Turks Showcase)
05-30 Dublin, Ireland – Forbidden Fruit
06-05 London, England – St. John’s Church
06-06 Manchester, England – Parklife Festival
06-07 Brighton, England – Wildlife Festival
06-12 Toronto, Ontario – Bestival Toronto
06-13 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo
06-19 Barcelona, Spain – Sónar
07-04 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Pitch Festival
07-04 Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival
07-09 Montreux, Switzerland – Montreux Jazz Festival
07-17 Berlin, Germany – Melt Festival
07-19 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival
07-21 Denver, CO – The 1up
07-22 Calgary, Alberta – HiFi
07-23 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom
07-25 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
07-27 San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club
07-29 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
07-31 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
08-01 Austin, TX – The Mohawk
08-02 Pomona, CA – HARD Summer Music Festival
08-05 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater
08-08 New York, NY – Terminal 5
08-09 Boston, MA – Royale
08-21 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop
08-22 Brecon Beacon, Wales – Green Man Festival
08-28 Leeds, England – Leeds Festival
08-29 Paris, France – Rock En Seine
08-30 Reading, England – Reading Festival
09-10 Isle of Wight, England – Bestival
10-15 London, England – O2 Brixton Academy
10-16 Manchester, England – Albert Hall
10-17 Glasgow, Scotland – The Arches
10-19 Cologne, Germany – Gloria
10-20 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – den Atelier
10-22 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
10-23 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
10-24 Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich
10-29 Helsinki, Finland – Ääniwalli
10-30 Moscow, Russia – Yotaspace
10-31 St. Petersburg, Russia – Glavclub