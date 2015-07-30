Listen to an Eight-Minute Long Version of Jamie XX’s “Good Times” Featuring More Dancehall and More Good Times

Maybe it’s surprising it’s taken so long for an official remix for Jamie XX’s “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” to surface. The track begs to be fucked around with: there’s plenty of space to add in more verses, which is exactly what Jamie’s done in the above video. Filmed at the Echoplex last night, the debut airing of the remix features an extended sample of The Persuasions classic and brings in Assassin, Konshens and Kranium alongside Popcaan and Young “I’mma ride in that pussy like a stroller” Thug. According to Jamie’s label Young Turks, the remix isn’t finished yet but is intended to be released. Feel like this could just be the beginning of this track as an actual dancehall riddim. Let’s not stop until Vybz drops a verse from his cell.