Listen to Janet Jackson’s Lush New Jam “Unbreakable”

Lest you begin to question Janet Jackson’s reign as the Queen of Pop, Miss Jackson continues her second coming with the title track for her new album Unbreakable.

It’s a lush, sleepy piece of R&B perfection that comes courtesy of 80s production dream team Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, a perfect addition to the genre’s sound today that also reminds its newer artists just whom they have to thank for it.

“Never for a single moment did I ever go without your love,” she croons. “You made me feel wanted/ I want to tell you how important you are to me.”

The song is a fitting follow-up to the kind of smooth, sweet jam we saw her return to with J. Cole on June’s surprise single “No Sleeep,” but pared down for less pop sheen and more raw soul.

The album itself drops in less than a month on October 2 via Rhythm Nation/BMG, not-so-coincidentally the 30th anniversary of Control. Fans can get a taste of the new songs even sooner as Janet hits the road for the Unbreakable world tour on Monday.

Take a listen and check out the full Unbreakable track list below.

Unbreakable track listing:

Unbreakable Burnitup! (Feat. Missy Elliott) Dammn Baby The Great Forever Shoulda Known Better After You Fall Broken Hearts Heal Night No Sleeep (Feat. J Cole) Dream Maker/ Euphoria 2 B Loved Take Me Away Promise Lessons Learned Black Eagle Well Traveled Gon B Alright

Follow Andrea Domanick on Twitter.