Jason Schwartzman and Alex Ross Perry Discuss Their New Film, ‘Listen Up Philip’

Writer and director Alex Ross Perry’s latest film, Listen Up Philip, stars Jason Schwartzman as a disgruntled novelist on the brink of success, grappling as it estranges him from his life. As Philip distances himself from his girlfriend, Ashley, played by Elisabeth Moss, he finds solace in a new mentor, who shares the same apathy for the people around him.

In this week’s VICE Meets, Reihan Salam sits with Perry and Schwartzman to talk about success, working together, and the pains of changing without growing.