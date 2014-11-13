Jawbreaker Release Video for “Boxcar” and It Only Took 20 Years

Something weird’s going on with Jawbreaker. Punk Twitter has been all abuzz today about the mysterious appearance of this unofficial Jawbreaker Twitter account. Plus there’s the 20-year anniverary of 24 Hour Revenge Therapy on the band’s website. And now, there’s this video posted by the band’s Facebook page. It’s the official video for the album’s classic “Boxcar,” which they shot on a Super 8 in 1992. It’s blurry, it’s grainy, it’s black and white, but if you’d like a slow-mo shot of a young Blake loading gear into the van, boy oh boy, this is the video for you!

So anyway, is now the time to start freaking out about a Jawbreaker reunion? While there’s no evidence to back it up, we recommend you stay on high alert for… [breaking news theme music] JAWBREAKER REUNION WATCH 2014. We’ll cover this story all night if we have to or at least until someone buys us dinner.