A #Rare Jay Electronica Track Featuring Jay Z Has Appeared!

Jay Electronica, call him “Jay ElecHannukah, Jay ElecRammadan, Muhammad A’salaamaleikum“, is a breathing myth. From being a homeless guy in New Orleans, he met Erykah Badu, signed to JAY Z’s Roc Nation, was proclaimed as rap’s saviour, and started dating a member of the Rothschild family. It’s a prophetic transition that seemed destined to have come from above – or at least the boardroom of the Freemasons’ lodge.

Yet despite being around for almost a decade, he’s still only released one 15-minute long mixtape. Rumours abound as to why the long-rumoured album Act II: Patents of Nobility hasn’t dropped (we’ve got our own theory here). Pitchfork posted a tracklist and cover art a few years ago. Jay’s drunkenly tweeted on several occasions that its release is imminent. Yet here we are, March 2015, and there’s still nothing. Just our own hopes, fears, and dwindling anticipation for what should be one of the most monumental rap projects of all time.

Today though, salvation has at least come in the form of one new track from the record, called “Road to Perdition”.

Rumour has it the track’s taken from a conversation Jay had with a fan on AIM back in 2010 – which is why it’s such poor-quality – and it appeared on Soundcloud for the first time this morning. So you best believe whoever’s been holding on to that has been feeling blessed for half a decade now. “Road to Perdition”, following on from Eternal Sunshine and pretty much everything Jay Electronica’s released, continues his line of movie references – playing into our theory that he’s planning a Prestige like stunt for the release of his next two albums.

Take a listen above. Like always – take caution, the track’s filled with hot fire.

(UPDATE: Since it leaked, Jay Electronica’s just uploaded a CDQ version of the track himself. Listen above)

You can find Ryan Bassil on Twitter: @RyanBassil