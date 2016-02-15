Jay Electronica Drops “The Curse of Mayweather,” Throws Shots at 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Jay Electronica has been coming for everyone as of late. Not too long ago, he took to Periscope and was being very weird towards Kendrick Lamar, calling him “his son” and that if there was no Jay Electronica there would be no Kendrick Lamar. He also took shots at 50 Cent, who then returned the favor by claiming he didn’t even know who Jay was. This got Jay spun, leading him to release his new track “The Curse of Mayweather.” He takes a couple shots at both 50 and Kendrick, sampling a woman mentioning Kendrick’s grammy nominations. He paired the new song with some choice tweets toward 50 as well.

aint nobody safe no more. Either you with me or against me. — سيف الله (@JayElectronica) February 15, 2016