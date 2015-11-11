The Only Holiday Jeezy Celebrates Is Taking No Days Off: Watch His “Hustlaz Holiday” Video

You don’t get to be Jeezy by slacking off. You get to be Jeezy by having a vision (maybe by occasionally thinking you’re Justin Bieber) and especially hustling hard. You have a Hustlerz Ambition and Thug Motivation. You take no days off, basically. That’s the theme of his latest song, “Hustlaz Holiday,” which is about all the holidays Jeezy doesn’t take. Namely: Labor Day, Thanksgiving, birthdays, Christmas, Mother’s Day, etc. “Hustle Monday through Monday / we ain’t missing one day,” he explains.

To put his money where his mouth is, Jeezy’s been releasing a song a day for November, as part of his 13 Days in November series, of which this is day ten. The grand finale is his album Church In These Streets, which comes out Friday. He’s also heading on a short tour to support the album. Check out dates below and pre-order the album here. Watch the video for “Hustlaz Holiday” below:

“Church In These Street” Tour Dates:

November 12 New York, NY The Highline Ballroom

November 17 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

November 18 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

November 22 Los Angeles, CA Mayan Theatre

November 25 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

November 27 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

