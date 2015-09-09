Yes, You Absolutely Want to Watch Jelly Roll and Uncle Kracker’s Music Video for “Sunday Morning”



Screenshot via YouTube

Look, I can understand your reservations about watching a rap video from a dude named Jelly Roll that also stars Uncle Kracker. I get it. This is not where you thought your day would lead you. But your day not ending up how you expected is what this song, “Sunday Morning,” is all about, so I urge you to get on board.

Jelly Roll is a familiar fixture of the Nashville music scene, a guy who has built a solid fan base and local reputation through the good old-fashioned virtues of hard work and being unapologetically himself (which is, as you may notice, a very large, heavily tattooed white guy with an attitude that’s both totally country and totally hip-hop). His music is a celebration of the type of Southern life that is none too sexy to the coastal elites of the world and prefers it that way, as the title of his debut EP Whiskey Weed & Waffle House or the fact that he was enlisted to write the theme song for a TLC reality show about a trailer park (Welcome to Myrtle Manor) might suggest. He describes it as “southern rock, white trash rap.” Maybe that’s not your cup of sweet tea, but at least it’s real.

“Sunday Morning,” though, the lead single from his mixtape Hangovers and Hot Chicken (hot chicken being a noted Nashville delicacy), is a song anyone who’s ever had a hangover can relate to: “I swear to God I regret this shit every Sunday / I’m in dire need of a Tylenol and a Gatorade,” Jelly Roll raps, capturing the feeling of total regret that washes over anyone the morning after they’ve had too much to drink, the kind of hangover where you tell yourself you’re never drinking again. But as anyone who’s ever been in that position probably also knows, it was often worth it, and the temptation to have fun tends to stick around after the hangover subsides. “The weekend’s gone I can’t believe it again / But I know on Friday I’ll be drinking again,” Jelly Roll continues. Damn right. (Un)fortunately.

Uncle Kracker comes through with the sing-along hook and clutch piano playing, and the whole song has a country twang that never lets you forget that Jelly Roll comes from Nashville. This one deserves to be a honky-tonk staple (Let your local honky-tonk know it’s the 21st century, and it’s cool to rap in a country song now).

“Working with Kracker was awesome—from years of watching interviews and listening to his music and being a fan, he was everything I would’ve expected: a funny pile of Detroit white trash haha. My kinda people,” Jelly Roll said over email. He added that he was “just glad to finally give this video to the world. I’ve always felt this song was special—and humorously honest.”

Hangovers and Hot Chicken comes out tomorrow via LiveMixtapes. The whole project was produced by Jingle Jared of the Jingle Punks. Jelly Roll also kicks off a headlining tour this Friday in Jackson, Mississippi (dates below). If you start drinking now, you should have just enough time to not be hungover for the tour itself. Watch the video for “Sunday Morning,” directed by Krista Liney and portraying all the dumb house party morning-after debauchery you’d expect, below:

Jelly Roll Headlining Tour Dates:

Sep-11 Jackson, MS Martin’s

Sep-12 Pensacola, FL Vinyl

Sep-15 Jacksonville, FL Jack Rabbits *

Sep-16 Tampa, FL State Theatre

Sep-18 Kennet, MO Eagles Club *

Sep-19 Nashville, TN Yelawolf Fest

Sep-22 Greensboro, NC Shiners

Sep-23 Spartanburg, SC Ground Zero

Sep-24 Murfeesboro, TN Tempt

Sep-25 Charlotte, TN Tremont Music Hall

Sep-26 Knoxville, TN Concourse

Oct-01 Litchfield, IL Shaw’s Club 66

Oct-02 Columbus, OH Alrosa Villa

Oct-03 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Fest

Oct-07 Indianapolis, IN Emerson Theater

Oct-08 Chicago Ridge, IL Star Bar

Oct-09 Detroit, MI I-Rock Nightclub

Oct-10 Minneapolis, MN Fine line

Oct-11 Des Moines, IA Vaudeville Mews

Oct-13 Fargo, ND Mainline Bar & Event Center

Oct-15 Omaha, NE Whiskey Tango

Oct-16 Colorado Springs, CO Black Sheep

Oct-17 Denver, CO Cervantes

Oct-20 Boise, ID Neurolux

Oct-21 Billings, MT Pub Station

Oct-23 Seattle, WA El Corazon

Oct-27 West Hollywood, CA Roxy Theatre

Oct-30 Las Vegas, NV LVCS

Nov-2 Flagstaff, AZ Museum Club

Nov-3 Phoenix, AZ Last Exit Live

Nov-5 Little Rock, AR Juanita’s

Nov-6 Sedalia, MO Epspolon Night Club

Nov-7 Independence, MO The Scene

Nov-13 Nashville, TN Exit In

