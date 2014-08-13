Jeremih and Omarion’s New Song “Show Me” Just Got Me Pregnant

Was that title clickbait? A tad too enthusiastic for a song that came out like five minutes ago? Do you even know what clickbait is? Whatever, you’re here because you want to listen to the new Jeremih and Omarion song, so here it is below. For the record, this is not Jeremih and Omarion remixing Kid Ink and Chris Brown’s “Show Me,” it is a totally new, dope song produced by Da Internz. Listen to it, and if you’re wondering what that warm, fuzzy feeling was inside of your soul, that’s a little thing I like to call “true love.”

@drewmillard