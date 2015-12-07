Holy Shit, Jeremih’s ‘Late Nights: The Album’ Is Really Real

It seems almost cruel that there’s a song on Jeremih’s new album called “Impatient,” which goes “I’ve been waiting for so long.” Because ever since Jeremih dropped one of the best R&B albums of the decade in the form of his mixtape Late Nites With Jeremih, ever since his thrilling collaborations with Shlohmo, ever since he had the smash hit “Don’t Tell Em” last year, ever since he had the smash hit “Planes” this year, ever since he’s let a string of dope as hell songs trickle out this year, anybody with a pair of ears and a soul has been waiting for his album. Well, now it’s here. Holy shit. Holy shit!

There were hints it was coming soon, in the form of new singles and even a short documentary about it, but Jeremih fans had been fooled before after the long post-“Don’t Tell Em” buildup last summer. That time we didn’t even get a video! As Noisey contributor Andrew Winistorfer quipped on Twitter this morning, “Wanna feel old? The album that ‘Don’t Tell ‘Em’ is on came out today.” So there was no counting on anything until it was in front of us. Last night, Jeremih gave it a semi-surprise release, and now here we are, sifting through a release that, contrary to the laws of long-delayed albums, seems, on first listen, thoroughly incredible. “Don’t Tell Em” and “Planez” are on there, along with previously released “oui,” “Pass Dat,” “Royalty,” etc. Guests include J. Cole, Ty Dolla $ign, Future, Big Sean, Feather, YG, Juicy J, Twista, Jhene Aiko, and a transcendent Migos appearance.

And then of course there’s Jeremih, who floats over these songs so smoothly you instantly forgive him for everything. I’m too busy cry-laughing at the brilliance of the line “I don’t know how you got topless” and shooting off fireworks at the Young Thug soundalike of “Feel Like Phil” and marveling at the way he bends into the cavernous bleeps and bloops of “Pass Dat” to ever doubt Jeremih again. No late night this winter will be complete without this album playing in the background.

I know we released our best albums of 2015 list yesterday, but we’re still allowed to edit that shit, right? Here’s the R&B album you’ve been waiting for for so long. Stream it below via Spotify, grab it on iTunes, or head to your local music retailer and let them bestow it upon you like the holy manna it is: