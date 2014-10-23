How Does Jessie Ware Sound Alongside One of the Best Rappers in the Game?

If Beyonce has taught us anything, it’s that good things absolutely can happen overnight. Last night was particularly special, because Jessie Ware dropped a remix of her ~sensual~ “Kind Of… Sometimes… Maybe” featuring J. Cole and it is pure fire.

Splicing a hip-hop verse into a melodic R’n’B track is pretty much always a good idea, but there are few people in the world who would have listened to “Kind Of… Sometimes… Maybe” and thought you know what, this is great, but what it really needs is a J. Cole verse on the intro that begins with the line “Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers”. Still, somebody did, and bless them for it.

Originally co-written with Miguel and produced by BenZel, the track was the lead single from her second studio album Tough Love, which was released on October 13 2014 via Island Records.