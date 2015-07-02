Jim Carrey Has Been Ranting About Vaccines Since 2009

Image via Flickr user Insomnia Cured Here.

A few days ago, the insanely famous actor Jim Carrey tweeted, “Greed trumps reason again as Gov Brown moves closer to signing vaccine law in Cali. Sorry kids. It’s just business.” He ended it with an elaborate winking emoticon.

The “vaccine law” he was referring to was signed into law yesterday by California Governor Jerry Brown, and will require that starting in July of next year, all California children entering school must be vaccinated against whooping cough, measles, and other diseases, regardless of personal beliefs.

Videos by VICE

In recent years, parents in California have been cautious about vaccinating their children, citing specious science that links vaccinations and autism. As a result of less children being vaccinated, rates of whooping cough and measles have risen in the state dramatically.

Jim Carrey apparently does not give a fuck about these statistics, or the fact that thimerosal, a preservative that contains mercury that anti-vaxxers cite as the smoking gun in the non-existent vaccination/autism link, has been removed or reduced to trace amounts in children’s vaccines for many years. He was in a movie called Liar Liar, which was about a man who had to tell the truth, and he is convinced he is telling the truth about vaccines.

Jim Carrey was also in Bruce Almighty, a movie where he played a guy who became God. Jim Carrey wants to know why we are playing god with our children.

California Gov says yes to poisoning more children with mercury and aluminum in manditory vaccines. This corporate fascist must be stopped. — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey)July 1, 2015

He was also in The Mask, a movie where a man put on a mask and transformed into a superhero. He has been asking why we’ve been wearing a mask of lies about vaccines since 2009.

Julie Gerberding, former head of the CDC while autism numbers EXPLODED, has been hired 2 head Merck’s 5billion$ VACCINE business. WTF %^( — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey)December 21, 2009

In Dumb and Dumber, Carrey played Lloyd Christmas, a man who drove around with his buddy in a dog van and was dumb. He thinks we are dumb if we give our children vaccines, and even dumber if we let the government tell us what to do! In a 2011 blog post for the Huffington Post, he wrote:

In this growing crisis, we cannot afford to blindly trumpet the agenda of the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) or vaccine makers. Now more than ever, we must resist the urge to close this book before it’s been written. The anecdotal evidence of millions of parents who’ve seen their totally normal kids regress into sickness and mental isolation after a trip to the pediatrician’s office must be seriously considered. The legitimate concern they and many in the scientific community have that environmental toxins, including those found in vaccines, may be causing autism and other disorders (Aspergers, ADD, ADHD), cannot be dissuaded by a show of sympathy and a friendly invitation to look for the ‘real’ cause of autism anywhere but within the lucrative vaccine program.

Continuing, he wrote:

I’ve also heard it said that no evidence of a link between vaccines and autism has ever been found. That statement is only true for the CDC, the AAP and the vaccine makers who’ve been ignoring mountains of scientific information and testimony. There’s no evidence of the Lincoln Memorial if you look the other way and refuse to turn around.

Regardless of what Carrey and the many other anti-vaccine celebrity advocates want, kids who attend school in 2016 will have to get their dang shots.

Still, there’s always the possibility that this is an elaborate, years-long public joke that Carrey has been playing on the American public. He portrayed Andy Kaufman in Man on the Moon, so the guy definitely knows a thing or two about humor as performance art.

Perhaps the most damning proof that Carrey is anti-vaccine is that if he weren’t, maybe he could have been vaccinated against the disease that stopped him from being funny in like, 1995.

Follow Drew on Twitter.

