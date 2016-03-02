Joell Ortiz Is on the Greatest Cover Art Run We’ve Ever Seen

A million rap albums and mixtapes drop every day, and it can be hard to differentiate what you should listen to from what somebody’s sad uncle cobbled together in his egg-crate covered basement man cave in between sweaty shifts in the Home Depot stock room. Cover art is important, and it is time to pay respect to one of the decade’s most diligent purveyors of eye-grabbing artwork [Kanye West slowly walks to the stage.] I’m talking about Brooklyn rap phenom Joell Ortiz of Slaughterhouse, rappity-rap game Voltron. Let’s celebrate.

The Brick: Bodega Chronicles (April 2007)

Who The F*@k Is Joell Ortiz (May 2007)

Joell Ortiz Covers The Classics (May 2009)

Road Kill (December 2009)

Farewell Summer EP (September 2010)

Free Agent (February 2011)

House Slippers (September 2014)

“House Slippers” the song (2014)

YOAWA! Nation EP (December 2014)

Human. (July 2015)

Joel Ortiz Feat. Token – “Kill At Will” (February 2016)