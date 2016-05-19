Joey Purp Shares “Girls @” Featuring Chance the Rapper, Announces New Project

A month or so on from the release of show-stopping protest tune “Cornerstone,” Joey Purp has announced details of a new mixtape and dropped another new track to back it up. iiiDrops is out May 27 and features production from Knox Fortune, Thelonious Martin, and Donnie Trumpet. There’s a whole bunch of Savemoney members and affiliates on the tape as well with Vic Mensa, Mick Jenkins, and the preternaturally gifted Saba all turning up.

“Girls @“ features Chance the Rapper, though, and given that he just took over the goddamn world with Coloring Book that’s cause for excitement. It’s fun as hell track with a pared down beat and Purp in his element. At one point Chance gives Ta-Nehisi Coates a shout-out too so that’s great.

Listen to the track below.

iiiDrops Tracklist:

Morning Sex (Prod. OddCouple)

Girls @ feat. Chance the Rapper (Prod. Knox Fortune)

Money & Bitches feat. Mick Jenkins (Prod. Ducko McFly)

When I’m Gone (Prod. The Gift)

Photobooth (Prod. Garren)

Cornerstore feat. Saba & theMIND (Prod. Thelonious Martin)

Say You Do (Prod. Knox Fortune)

Godbody (Prod. Thelonious Martin)

Kids (Prod. Knox Fortune)

Winners Circle feat. Vic Mensa (Prod. Thelonious Martin and Smoko Ono)

Escape (Prod. The Gift)