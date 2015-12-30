John Bradbury, Drummer of Legendary British 2 Tone Ska Band The Specials, Dies at 62



via Twitter

John “Brad” Bradbury, drummer for legendary English 2 Tone ska band, The Specials, has died according to the band. He was 62.

Videos by VICE

The band made the announcement this morning via Twitter:

It is with deep regret that we say goodbye to our great friend, the world’s greatest drummer, our beloved Brad. RIP pic.twitter.com/yYBFyQmuLy — thespecials (@thespecials) December 29, 2015

Bradbury, who had been with the band for nearly four decades, including the band’s reunion in 2008, helped play an influential role in the 2 Tone scene of the 1970s. While most bands of the era were to be short-lived, The Specials endured and maintained an on-again-off-again tenure that saw that band touring through 2014.

“Brad’s drumming was the powerhouse behind the Specials, and it was seen as a key part to the 2 Tone sound,” a statement released by the band’s spokesperson said. “He was an integral part of the Specials re-forming in 2008, and [he] toured with them extensively up to the present day. His contribution to the world of music can not be understated and he will much missed by family, friends and fans alike.”