Old Pirate in Denim Jacket is Massive Run The Jewels Fan

Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike is one of the most politically charged artists on our planet earth. He’s spent a good portion of his time recently campaigning for Bernie Sanders in the run up to the presidential election, speaking on everything from criminal justice reform to medical marijuana. And that’s when he’s not busy tweeting “Happy 420 y’all”, singing the praises of Beyonce’s “Formation”, and reworking Run the Jewels 2 with El-P to feature all cat sounds – then donating all the proceeds to charity and the families of Eric Garner and Michael Brown, Jr.

Basically, we all love Run The Jewels, there is literally no sane reason to not love Run The Jewels, and now it turns out Johnny Depp loves them too. That’s him, up there, wearing the kind of hat you’d find in the window of a slightly distasteful fancy dress store. Did you know, Depp has such a vast collection of headwear that The Sun once ran an article about how his former partner Vanessa Paradis once issued him an ultimatum to get rid of the lot after the came home with a hat he bought off a homeless man.

Anyway, in a new interview series for charity network Chideo surrounding the upcoming Grammy Awards, Depp talks about his involvement with charity, his band Hollywood Vampires, and – very, very, slowly – explains his appreciation for the music and message of Killer Mike and El-P’s hip-hop supergroup.

“The lyrics are very, um… They have a way of touching kids and making people think, making people think about the day to day, making people think about – hey, it’s just as easy to do something good as it is to do something bad,” he says. “It’s time really now in the world, really now, because it’s getting more and more unpleasant out there, it’s important now to for us to pay attention to the generations coming up and to salute them and teach them the best that we can.”

It’s worth noting at this point that is possibly the smartest thing I’ve ever heard a certified adult say about youth culture. “Run the Jewels is probably the best stuff I’ve listened to as of late,” he concludes. “And there’s a message, which is good.”

In other news Killer Mike and El-P have both teased snippets of new music on Instagram, so keep your eyes and ears peeled for #RTJ3. In the meantime, watch Jack Sparrow wax lyrical about them.