Join a Biker Gang and Joyride With Den Stora Vilan’s New Video, “Stölden”

Gothenburg’s groovy psych rockers, Den Stora Vilan, are back and in badass biker style to boot with their video for “Stölden”. The tune itself is in line with what we’ve come to expect from the band: organic-sounding and electrifying, it’s a song driven by loose guitars and laid back vocals—churning along in a rad little groove that puts a pep in your step. That’s the kind of sound that’s put Den Stora Vilan on the map, really: since releasing their self-titled debut in 2011, they’ve released two more albums and played over 200 shows/festivals alongside the likes of Kurt Vile and White Hills.

The video itself is a low-key look at a biker gang wreaking minor havoc through the streets of Stockholm. A poor woman isn’t allowed to eat her burger in peace; some babies get some bottles stolen; happy, drunk people get their glasses snatched up. What’s the point of all this tomfoolery? Nothing but the thrill of it, we suppose—and maybe high-fiving your biker gang affiliates as the sun rises over an abandoned lot.

“Stölden” is taken off of Den Stora Vilan’s latest album Utsikt Mot Havet, released a few months back. If you want to see them do their thing live (and you should—they’re pretty awesome to see on stage), they’ve got these shows coming up:

031215 Grand – Malmö

041215 Kafe Deluxe – Växsjö

300116 Klubb Undergrunden – Borås

250316 the Crypt – Linköping

260316 Plan B – Tranås

300416 Gothenburg