Watch Jon E Clayface Get Turnt Up in a Tunnel in the Video for “Keep Up”

When was the last time you saw a crew kick off in an underground tunnel? Honestly, I don’t think I’ve seen it happen before, but the scenario taking place in Jon E Clayface’s latest track “Keep Up” is surely the most excitement an underground tunnel has seen in years.

On “Keep Up” the Woolwich MC goes hard; like a boxer landing uppercuts and jabs, he darts in and out with finesse. It’s got that instant turn-up feel. Put it on at any night, house party, or rave, and you will be guaranteed to send everyone in the room into a frenzy. Trussmedaddi!