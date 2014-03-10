Jonathan Glazer on Secretly Filming Scarlett Johansson

Our friends at Grolsch Film Works have a website where you can find out what they’ve been up to and read/watch interesting stuff about films. Every week we’ll be plucking the highlights. This is that.

JONATHAN GLAZER ON ‘UNDER THE SKIN’ AND SECRETLY FILMING SCARLETT JOHANSSON IN GLASGOW

Under the Skin heralds the long-awaited return of British director Jonathan Glazer, the helmer behind stylish gangster flick Sexy Beast (2000) and underrated reincarnation drama Birth (2004). He’s also responsible for some of the most iconic and memorable ads of the late 1990s and early 00s (remember those Guinness commercials with the surfing horses?), not to mention his music videos for Radiohead, Blur and Massive Attack.

Following a nine-year hiatus, Glazer’s third feature film has proved well worth the wait, delivering an intoxicating, mind-bending experience that is equal parts strange and beautiful. We caught up with him at the Glasgow Film Festival to talk about filming people on the sly, comparisons to Stanley Kubrick and the prospect of megastar Scarlett Johansson driving around Glasgow in a transit van.

WIN ‘UNDER THE SKIN”S INSANELY STUNNING SOUNDTRACK AND POSTER

Under the Skin is the story of an alien in human form. Part road movie, part science fiction, part real, it’s a film about seeing our world through alien eyes. Directed by Jonathan Glazer (Birth, Sexy Beast) and starring Scarlett Johansson (Lost in Translation, Captain America) – the film is released in cinemas on the 14th March.

WE’RE MAKING A PHOTOGRAPHY DOCUMENTARY WITH TYRONE LEBON

We’re thrilled to announce that our next film project will be a photography documentary directed by London-based photographer/filmmaker Tyrone Lebon, which we will be releasing this June on Grolsch Film Works.

Featuring five acclaimed photographers, the as-yet-untitled project will be a feature-length documentary reflecting on photography today. Filmed over five months, it will be a study of photography and the unique outlooks of the individual photographers featured. Rather than a classic talking-heads approach, this film will itself be a photographic object; shot with a wide variety of different format cameras with different feels, and using a variety of photographic techniques that will come together to immerse the viewer in the medium.

WES ANDERSON IS PLANNING A ‘VAGUELY AVANT-GARDE’ MOVIE



The Grand Budapest Hotel just hit cinemas, but Wes Anderson’s next film is already in its early stages. “I do have some ideas for the next thing I want to make, which is very complicated,” the filmmaker hinted in a recent interview. “I’m not even sure if it even is a movie. But hopefully it is.”

Confused? Don’t worry, because he clarifies, “But in a way it’s a little bit vaguely avant-garde in its concept and I’m just not sure if it’s going to quite gel.” Still confused? There’s more. “I think the thing is, well, it’s a thing where maybe there’s many things happening at once.”

