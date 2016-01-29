Get Lit and Get Kush with josh pan & X & G’s “platinum”

This is that type of music that has you ready to jump on your desk and convince your coworkers to make some terrible decisions during the workday. Tomorrow, OWSLA—our pal Skrillex’s label—will release Worldwide Broadcast, a compliation of 15 songs previewing what will come in 2016, and tracks that will most definitely keep you up all night. We’re premeiring one of the tracks, from josh pan & X & G. It’s called “platinum,” and in short, it’s a banger.

Of the track, josh pan & X & G had this to say (via DM): “this is a song for the people who are woke. It’s a song about not being sure about what the truth is, but actively seeking it – as a process. we’re not sure about platinum, but gold is gonna be $40,000 an ounce soon. get some. you can’t look at it as an investment. it’s insurance. we aren’t saying that earth is flat, but we are saying that it probably isn’t a spinning ball.”

Stream it below, and check out the tracklist below. Pre-order it here.

1. GTA – Red Lips ft. Sam Bruno (Skrillex Remix)

2. Getter & Ghastly – 666!

3. Wiwek – Rebels ft. Audio Bullys

4. DJ Snake – Middle (Mija Remix)

5. josh pan – platinum ft. Xian and Gaszia

6. Boaz – Flippo

7. Louis The Child – From Here

8. Bixel Boys & Poupon – Ain’t Your Girl

9. WAVEDASH – Bang

10. DJ Sliink & Nadus vs. Manolo Rose – Run Ricky Run ft. Fame School

11. Barely Alive – Back to Back

12. San Holo x Yellow Claw – Alright

13. G-Buck – B.O.B.

14. Alvin Risk – Dreamtime ft. Princesa

15. Skrillex & MUST DIE! – VIP’s

16. Skrillex & Team EZY – Pretty Bye Bye ft. NJOMZA

