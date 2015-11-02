Take a Dance With Melancholy in “Black Sun”, the Latest Video From JØRCK

Torben Guldager and Trine Jørck, the duo who make up Copenhagen’s dreamy project JØRCK, are back with their third album Black Sun. It’s set to drop the 18th of January in 2016 and title track “Black Sun” is a dark and dusty first glimpse of the eclipse to come.

The video invites us into a pensive party in a Western saloon with the ambience of a more romantic, less spooky version of The Village. Directed by Baijie Curdt-Christiansen, it’s a smoky and complimentary setting for JØRCK’s surrealist teeter-totter between ecstasy and the darkest corners of the human mind. As Guldager’s severe guitar riffs writhe in cohesion with Trine Jørck’s heart-wrenching, raspy vocals, you’re left with no choice. Pull on your leather boots, light a cigarette and dance with your inner demons to this latest somber serenade from Jørck.